Jean Carol Fulcher, 80, of Raleigh, formerly of Atlantic, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home.
Her graveside service at Atlantic Community Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Jean was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Atlantic to the late William and Ethel Fulcher. She spent her early years in Atlantic and graduated from Atlantic High School. She was a former member of Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. She went on study at East Carolina University before heading to Raleigh to work for Southern Bell. She was proud to be the first female maintenance worker with AT&T in Raleigh.
Jean loved life, to know her was to love her. She loved to talk and had many friends who she kept in touch with over the years. She also enjoyed reading the newspaper to keep informed on local and national events. She especially loved her pets, especially her dog, Pikis, and cat, Watkins, who meant a lot to her. Jean will be greatly missed by those who were fortunate to know her.
She is survived by her sisters, Diane Fulcher of Raleigh and Joyce Fulcher of Atlantic; sister-in-law, Susan Fulcher of Cape Carteret; cousin and special friends, Riley and Nancy Parker; niece, Elizabeth Algood and husband Tom of Swansboro; nephews, Phillip Raymond Fulcher and William David Fulcher, both of Atlantic, and Michael Bruce Fulcher and wife Saralyn of Madison, Ga.; and special family in Florida and New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Fulcher; and brothers, Robert Bruce Fulcher and Phillip Ray Fulcher.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
