Ryan Anthony Rivera, 32, of Newport, passed away Monday April 25, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Ryan managed restaurants in and around Morehead City for most of his working life. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Ryan’s heart was generous, he had a contagious smile and brought much laughter to many. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted father. He was born November 13, 1989, in Onslow County, NC.
He is survived by fiancé, Jennifer Patton of the home; daughter, Aurora Rylynn Rivera of the home; father, Tony Rivera of Hubert; mother, Tammy T. Rivera of Il; sisters, Elisha Nicole Benway (Ryan) of Hubert and Kasey Teresa Rivera of Stella; brother, Michael Lampert of Il; aunt, Nancy Bryson of Stella; maternal grandmother, Ingrid Taylor of Cape Carteret; and nephew, Logan Gurney and niece, Aubrey Jones.
“Beloved son, I will see you soon my prince.”
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
