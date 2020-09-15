Frank “Al” Simunek, 71, of Beaufort, set sail on his final voyage Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Al was the owner of Ravaan Designs Exhibit Services of New York and Las Vegas.
He is survived by his significant other, Captain Wendy Davidson of Beaufort.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Emily Simunek.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
