Margaret “Peggy” Rose Harris (Dobson), age 87, of Charleston, SC, passed away on May 13, 2023, after a lengthy illness.
Peggy was born on October 12,1935 in Margate, Kent, England, the daughter of Arthur Edward Dobson and Lilian Dobson (Burleigh). Peggy graduated from Lausanne School for Girls in Margate.
As a child during WWII, Peggy was evacuated to Scotland, along with many young children, to escape the bombing in London. She emigrated from the UK to Pennsylvania in 1955, after marrying her first husband, John R. Snyder, who was stationed with the US Air Force at Manston Airfield, England. She spent many years living in Pennsylvania where she worked as Head Cashier for the Carlisle Hospital, Carlisle, PA. She later moved to North Carolina where she married Robert Bruce Harris of Kinston, NC. Peggy worked for Kinston Hospital as the assistant to the Fiscal Affairs Director until her retirement.
Peggy and Bruce eventually settled in Emerald Isle, NC. Peggy loved living at the beach and had many friends within her community. Her other loves were fashion and decorating, pets, cruise ship travel and car road trips to visit grandchildren.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Susan Snyder Berry (Mark), stepson, Robert Harris (Sonja), stepdaughters, Paula Harris Adams, Pamela Harris, and Patti Harris Mordecai (Julien). She is also survived by eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Peggy was predeceased by her parents, both spouses, and an infant daughter, Anita Snyder.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Peggy’s name to Emerald Isle Baptist Church (304 Emerald Plantation Road, Emerald Isle, NC 28594) or to your favorite animal charity.
