Joan Morris Casey, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, February 26th, at the Morehead City Salvation Army, officiated by Major Aaron Goldfarb and Pastor Matt Dymmel.
Joan was born on February 7, 1943, in Tarboro, North Carolina, to the late Stephen and Elizabeth Morris. She was actively involved with the Salvation Army Church in Morehead City, where she was a member. She also attended Life Church in Newport.
Gifted with an incredible ability to teach, Joan loved to teach Sunday School, lead Bible Studies and share her testimony and joy with various Women’s Ministries. Her servanthood and talented teaching were recognized twice with the Teacher of the Year award for teaching Sunday School. Joan also taught elementary school where she impacted numerous lives during her career. Joan will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her sons, Harold W. Casey III and wife Jeane of Sanford, NC and Stephen Casey and wife Shannon of Morehead City, NC; brother, George Thomas Morris of Cape Carteret, NC; grandchildren, Chelsea Brennan, Donald Goodwin (Sarah), Gabriel Visconti, and Sara Visconti; and great-granddaughter, Marylou “Pineapple” Elizabeth Goodwin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Casey Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557 or Life Church, 6923 US Highway 70 E, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.