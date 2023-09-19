John Forlaw Daniels, Jr., of Beaufort passed away peacefully at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC, on September 14, 2023.
John was born in Charlotte, NC, on April 22, 1952, to John F. Daniels, Sr. and Hazel Byrd Daniels. Although he grew up in Charlotte, his favorite times were his summers spent in Cedar Island and Beaufort. His grandfather was a Cedar Islander, born and bred, and his grandmother, likewise from Beaufort.
John graduated from East Mecklenburg High School in 1970. He attended North Carolina State University from 1970-1974. He loved his university, especially the 1974 National Championship Men’s Basketball Team. Go Wolfpack! Raleigh was also the place where he met his wife, Jane. They were married in 1976 and had a wonderful and welcoming Christian home for 47 years.
After college, he worked for several years in Fairfax, Virginia, and Columbia, South Carolina. In 1981, John was offered the opportunity to return to his beloved Carteret County to work with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. In 1983, he found his love for the hospitality industry when he went to work for the Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant, and later Chick-fil-A. He retired from Chick-fil-A in 2017.
John was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Byrd Daniels, his father and stepmother, John F. Daniels, Sr. and Joyce Daniels, his brother, Stephen Daniels, his sister, Elizabeth Boillat, and his stepbrother, Allan Wheatley.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane, of the home, his son, John W. Daniels, of Morehead City, his daughter, Kathryn (Katie) Beddard and husband Bryant, of Greenville, NC, grandchildren, Anna Kate and Corban Beddard, his sister, Susan Matthews and husband Jack, of West End, NC, stepsister, Johann Wilson, of Winston-Salem, NC, many nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
John was a charter member of Beaufort By The Sea Community Church.
A service celebrating his life will be held at the church located at 214 Turner Street in Beaufort on Sunday, September 24, at 3:00 PM, with Pastor Rusty Willis officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be immediately following the service at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Beaufort By The Sea Community Church or Alzheimer’s Research.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.