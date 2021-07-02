Richard "Dick" Weir, 73, of Newport, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, in Durham.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Dick was born August 25, 1947, to Arthur Garrett and Dolores Dugan Weir in Sterling, Ill. Struck by polio at age 6, he started his fight and perseverance early. Dick attended St Ambrose college and University of Illinois graduate school where he met his wife, Anita. He was a successful businessman, spending most of his career in sales and marketing, including starting and operating a successful advertising agency in Atlanta, Ga. He loved traveling the country and golfing whenever and wherever he could!
During retirement, you could find him most days on the golf course or cheering on his grandkids. He was a very proud husband, dad and Papa. He will be remembered for his fast driving, love of a surprise and always having candy in his pockets.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Anita Zack Weir; daughter, Laura Conneely and husband Patrick; grandchildren, Caleb and Reagan; brothers, Tom Weir and wife Kathy and Tim Weir and wife Denise; nieces, Angie, Alisha and Sydney; nephews, Jeff, Nick and Justin; and sister-in-law, Cheryl Zack.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Bob Zack.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's name may be made to Atlanta Post Polio Association at www.AtlantaPostPolio.com
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.