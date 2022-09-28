A memorial service for Leo R. Midgett, who died September 7, 2022, will take place on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Because he loved it so, please join us at the river to remember and celebrate “Bud Leo.”
We will be at Casper's Marina on Monday at 10 a.m. (Wear your overalls!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.