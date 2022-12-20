Nancy H. Cook, 97, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Nancy was born on November 18, 1925, in Wentworth, North Carolina, to the late Perry and Leontine Hanlon. Her greatest joy was cooking delicious meals for her family and having her loved ones gathered around her table. She had a special appreciation for flowers, enjoying their beautiful petals and sweet fragrance. Nancy will be remembered as a loving mother, and a proud grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Robert Pinkney Cook III of Newport; sister, Joan Crumpton of Wentworth, NC; grandchildren, Timmy Cook and Lena Boucher; and great-grandchildren, Hudson Boucher and Isabel Boucher.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pinkney Cook Jr.; sisters, Betty Warr, Sarah Boyd, Joyce McLeod, Celestine Dodge, Louise Reed; and brothers, P.O. Hanlon Jr., H.W. Mitchell Jr., and Carl Hanlon.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
