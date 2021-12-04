Donnie Lewis, Otway
Donnie Lewis of Otway, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
David Sharpe, Beaufort
David Sharpe, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at The Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ELOUISE LEWIS, Carolina Pines
Elouise Lewis, 91, of Carolina Pines, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
