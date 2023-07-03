Greta McCurry Richards, 90, passed away at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC on July 2, 2023, after a period of declining health.
A Memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7th, at All Saints Church, Newport, NC, officiated by Rev. John Grayson and Rev. David Linka. A reception will follow the service at the church. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Greta was born in Asheville, NC to James Samuel McCurry and Grace Barclay McCurry. After graduating High School in Asheville, she sought a career in a metropolitan area. She passed the Federal Civil Service Exam in Asheville and she and a friend traveled by train to Washington, DC. There they obtained employment in a Federal agency. They found living arrangements in one of the ladies-only hotels, as was common in the early 1950's. Being tall, stately, and attractive, she was noticed by one of the local Department Stores in DC and recruited to model in their fashion shows. Other modeling jobs followed. She met many interesting people during the period in DC, including Military personnel stationed at the nearby bases. One particular person she met was a young Marine named Daniel Richards. When discussing their Christmas holiday plans, she learned that Daniel was planning to stay on base for the holidays since he was a long way from home. When Greta invited him to spend the holidays with her family, a more serious courtship began. They were married in 1955 in DC and spent 63 years of married life together through Dan's extended military service and retirement in Morehead City. One of the joys of her life was the comradeship through the years of the Marines and their wives that she and Dan became acquainted with during and after his military service. Many vacations and reunions were spent with this special group of friends.
Greta's love of fashion and her entrepreneurial spirit led her to open several local boutiques that she operated herself and/or in partnership with others through the years. And for over 20 years she continued her civil service employment at the Cherry Point Base. During her lifetime she overcame many obstacles, including serious medical issues. She loved to read historical novels and biographies, supported Duke Basketball and enjoy a party with friends. Greta's friendliness drew others to her and she was known to cherish her early friendships with school and hometown folks, work associates, neighbors and friends. She was a devoted wife and mother and a friend to many.
She was a member of All Saints Church, Newport, NC where she served on the altar guild. She was also a long-time member of Morehead City Country Club.
She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband, Dan; daughter, Danielle Lynn; brother, Carol Ray McCurry; and sister Hazel Parham.
She is survived by son, Jeffrey Richards of Asheville, NC; nieces, Vanessa Stone (Robert) of Charlotte, NC, Valarie McLeod of Stokesdale, NC; nephew, Kelly McCurry of Valley, Nebraska; two great-nephews; and a number of cousins. Special and loving friends that supported her the last few years are Edna Anderson, Jay Kubik, Sandra McDonald, and Kathy Vinson.
Contributions may be made in Greta's memory to All Saints Church, 292 McCabe Road, Newport, NC 28570 or a cause of one's choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.