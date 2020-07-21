Evelyn “Juney” McBride, 75, of Swansboro, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.
Her memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mike McBride of the home; sons, Patrick Michael McBride Jr. of Corpus Christie, Texas, and Paul Matthew McBride of Newport; and two grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to wildlifecenter.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
