Stephen "Duck" Dudley Jr., Beaufort
Stephen "Duck" Dudley Jr., 85, of Beaufort, went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends following the service. Duck was born on October 15, 1936 to Stephen and Dollie Dudley in Carteret County.
EDITH Y. ROBBINS, Newport
Edith Y. Robbins, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, February 25, 2022 at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson. The graveside service will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through the obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
