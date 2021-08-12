John Joseph Hopkins Jr., 72, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
Arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.