Jackie Ray Pike, 69, of Newport, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 10 a.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Pike. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Center for Dissease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jackie was born July 4, 1951, in Mt. Olive to the late William and Josephine Pike. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired after 21 years of honorable service. His passion for the military led him to work with the Non-Commissioned Officers Association, which is a military service organization that addresses quality-of-life issues for enlisted members of the armed forces and their families. Jackie also was a former realtor, which was a profession he enjoyed after retirement. Jackie was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his faithful wife of 36 years, Patricia “Penny” Pike of the home; sons, Bradley Pike and wife Jori of Sanford, Jamie Pike and wife Sarah of Apex, Joshua Pike of Newport and Clay Pike and companion Polina of Phoenix, Ariz.; brothers, Roy Pike of Pooler, Ga., and Jerry Pike and wife Donna of Kinston; and grandchildren, Julia Gwen Pike, Cristian Scott Pike, Kaila Marie Pike, Braidyn Jean Pike and Benjamin Matthew Pike.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ginger Pike and Connie Ruth Stiles; brother, William Roger Pike; and sister-in-law, Jan Pike.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
