James “Jamie” Thomas Boyette, 49, formerly of Morehead City, died Aug. 10, 2021 at West Side Regional Hospital in Plantation, Fla.
A graveside service for Jamie will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
