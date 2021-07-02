Joseph “Joe” Simpson, 73, of Morehead City and formerly of Beaufort, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Pruitt Health Trent.
His memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Merle Hunt
Joe was born on November 24, 1947, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., to the late James and Agnes Simpson. Joe lived his life as a proud American and community member. Following high school, his patriotism led him to the United States Air Force where he honorably served four years.
His community involvement included over 50 years of faithful service in fire and emergency medical services, where he served with the Beaufort Fire Department, Atlantic Beach Fire Department and Beaufort EMS. Most notably, he served as the former fire chief and assistant chief at Beaufort Fire Department. He spent his life doing what he loved. His joy was assisting with fighting fires and rescue calls. Joe’s selfless commitment to the community was a blessing to numerous lives and families.
In his later years, Joe operated his own appliance repair business, Joe’s Home Appliance Repair. His ability to fix appliances was a great help to many in the community. Joe always enjoyed George Jones music and watched numerous Gunsmoke episodes, which was his favorite TV show.
He is survived by his wife, Tomy Simpson; daughter, Laura “Kelly” Simpson Daniels and husband Joey of Leland; son, Michael Joseph Simpson and wife Sabrina of Newport; brother, James Matthew Simpson and wife Janita of Fleming Island, Fla.; grandchildren, Kaylabeth Simpson, Baylee Simpson and Jami Boyette; great-grandchild, Jonathan Godfrey; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alleen Marie Simpson Norman; and brothers, David Allen Simpson and Larry Douglas Simpson.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Friends are welcome to attend. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Joe may be made to the Beaufort EMS, 683 W. Beaufort Road, Beaufort, NC 28516 or fire department, 506 Live Oak St., Beaufort, NC 28516.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
(Paid obituary)
