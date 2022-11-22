Angelia Pringle Howard, 84, of Newport, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, at Carteret Landing, surrounded by her family.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Angelia was born on January 26, 1938, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Fleta Pringle. She graduated from Newport High School in 1956. She had a servant’s heart and served as Pig Cooking President for a few years, helping raise money for the Development Center and others with Operation Christmas Turkey. She served on kitchen projects with her local church for many years, a job she enjoyed. Some are meant to be out front; Mom was always a hard worker behind the scenes preparing and serving others.
She is survived by her son, Jay Moore and wife Ginger of Charleston, SC; daughter, Charran Gaskill and husband Jerry of Cedar Island, NC; grandchildren, Ashley Emmers, Angie Moore and husband Jacob, David Gaskill and wife Nina; and great-grandchildren, Jadeyn and Ethan Gaskill, Andrew Emmers, Allyson Davis and husband Jared of Atlantic, Evan Baxter of Beaufort, and Jolie Gaskill of Newport.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thornton Pringle, and niece, Tammy Pringle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedar Island United Methodist Church, 2943 Cedar Island Rd, Cedar Island, NC 28520.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
