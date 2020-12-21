Susan “Nani” Martino, 77, of Ocean, formerly of Bethpage, Long Island, N.Y., passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral Mass is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Thomas Davis. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Susan was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Manhattan, N.Y., where she had an exciting life growing up in New York City. Susan loved being a homemaker and was known for her delicious meals; she was always happy to cook for her loved ones. Spending time with her family was priceless for Susan, and she has especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Wednesday night bingo at the creek and lunch with the ladies were her among her favorite activities in most recent years.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet Pro and husband Scott of Ocean; sons, Matthew Novotny and fiancée Pam of Ocean and Michael Novotny and wife Michele of Bethpage, Long Island, N.Y.; grandchildren, Sal Baiardi and wife Courtney, Tasia Painter and husband Brant, Zachary Pro and wife Meghan, Sandra Nicholsen and husband Charlie and Paul Valenti; great-grandchildren, Zane Baiardi, Zachary Baiardi, Samuel Pro, Lennon Painter, Adalynn Painter, Hadley Pro and soon to be baby Nicholsen; and many nieces, nephews and friends in New York.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Dominick Martino; and mother, Sandra Delaney.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Vidant Cancer Center, 524 Moye Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
