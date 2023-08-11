Kent M. Jackson, 80, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at his home.
No services are planned at this time.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years, Kathleen Jackson; son, Chad Jackson; daughter, Kimberly Jackson (Gerald Patterson); sister, Shelby Chaden; grandchildren, Miles Jackson, Graydon Jackson, and Arley Patterson; several in-laws, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Kent was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Gayle Jackson.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
