John Daniels, Beaufort
John Daniels, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at ECU Health in Greenville, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ELIZABETH ANNA BARRON, Carteret County
Elizabeth Anna Barron, 93, of Carteret County, North Carolina, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at The Heritage of Richlands. Service information for Ms. Barron will be announced once finalized.
