Verna Rabon Clarke, 84, native of Morehead City, NC, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Village Care Nursing Home in King, NC.
Verna was born February 16, 1937, in Morehead City to the late Sidney and Bea Rabon. She was a staple for many years at D.P. Jewelry designs until she retired to be a full -time grandmother to her 2 granddaughters in Winston Salem, NC. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and was loved by many for her kind heart and quick wit. She will be dearly missed by many, but never forgotten.
She is survived by her son Jay Clarke, his wife Suzannah, their two daughters Paisley and Willow and her son Dwight Clarke and his daughter Allison.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at https://www.cremationcarolina.com/obituary/Verna-Clarke.
