Herbert "Herb" D. Orama Jr., 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home.
His memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 8th, at Munden Funeral Home. A life fulfilled and lived to the fullest, his final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City, North Carolina.
When Herb was a teenager his mother, Rita Benson Orama, and his father, Herbert Orama Sr., decided to sell their transportation business and nursery school and move from Long Island, New York to Key West, Florida for warmer weather. They bought an old sailboat that had previously belonged to Earl Flynn, named the “Tonga”.
They sailed from New York and when they reached Morehead City they had boat trouble, causing them to stop for parts and work. One month turned into 2 years of which time the Morehead City Yacht Basin was their home. They later bought a tackle shop on Atlantic Beach.
Younger sister Rita later met and married Pete McKenzie, a marine, from New Hampshire. They are still happily married and have 2 sons, Peter and Michael, who raised their own families. Younger sister, Linda, took to the water like a fish and floated all around with a life jacket on. She later met and married Paul Thomas at Western Carolina University and raised their family near Charlotte.
Herb met and married the love of his life, Donna, who was his West Carteret High School sweetheart. In 2022, they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. Love birds until the end together. They raised 2 beautiful children, David and Allison.
David married Rachel Moore and they are raising their beautiful and talented daughter, Sophia, who is now 16 and attends West Carteret High School. Allison met a local Wildwood young man and now has Phebe, a 7-year, 2nd grader who is smart and funny. Unfortunately, Allison lost her son Steven Johnston to a congenital heart condition when Phebe was 2 years old.
Early in his life, Herb became a charter boat captain on Atlantic Beach and ran the Tripoli for the Marine Corp. He later ran the Donna G. Charter Boat which was named after his wife.
When he caught the law enforcement bug, he was so green that Donna had to help him memorize the Ten Codes and the Miranda Rights, but he caught on with the help of many talented and wonderful police officers along the way. He joined the North Carolina Marine Patrol law enforcement division and rose to Sergeant. After 20 years, he retired and began transporting prisoners to and from prisons, employed by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department.
After Donna retired from Carteret General Hospital as an RN after 28 years, they bought several RV’s and made numerous cross-country trips which were great. They both loved that life with their 2 fur babies.
Herb’s parents and Donna’s dad were taken to Heaven too early. But we all know and believe that they will be there waiting for Herb with open arms.
The family appreciates your thoughts and prayers during this time.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
