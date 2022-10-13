Myron “Jil” Jilchris Jones, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 17, at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, October 16, at Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Born on October 19, 1940, in the Jones homestead of Sampson County, North Carolina, Myron was the son of Matthew and Verlie Jones. The family moved to Harkers Island when he was 8 years old. After graduating from Smyrna High School, Myron honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years.
Following the military, Myron continued his brave service working as a police officer for the Atlantic Beach Police Department. He later ventured out on his own using his plumbing skills to operate his own business. Always one to stay busy, Myron’s extensive and hands-on knowledge was a great asset to Longley Supply where he worked for over 30 years. In his spare time, Myron enjoyed woodworking projects, and spending time fishing, boating, and enjoying the beautiful Crystal Coast.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nellie “Deanie” Jones of the home; daughter, Teresa Jones of Morehead City; stepdaughter, Dawn Adams of Morehead City; stepson, Sean Adams and wife Carmela of Burlington; granddaughter, Chelsea Nelson of Morehead City; numerous nieces, nephews, and one uncle.
In addition to his parents, Myron was preceded in death by his grandson, Corey Alan Penny.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
