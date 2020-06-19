Iris Rose Willis Yeomans, 76, of Bettie, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Curtis Going. Interment will follow at the Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery in Bettie.
Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Iris grew up on a small farm on Crow Hill Road, which was beautifully positioned on the water. She was the salutatorian of her graduating class at Smyrna High School, where she was active in the language club, future homemakers, math club, history club and English club. Her famous quote in high school was “work brings its own reward.” It was this outlook on life that earned her the most likely to succeed in her class. Iris had a successful working career with Naval Air Rework Facility for 20 years. She was member of Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie. In her free time, she put her creative skills to good use, whether she was gardening, sewing, cooking, canning, making crafts or, most especially, making jewelry, she did it all with a careful touch and took great delight in her hobbies. She loved spending time at Sandy Beach on Pivers Island with her son, Bud.
She is survived by her son, Eric “Bud” Pake Jr. and companion Veronica Taylor of Beaufort; sister, Rose Marie Smith and husband Robert of Newport; cousins, Dr. Alonzo “Buddy” Lewis of Boston, Mass., and Connie Fulcher and Alva Bell Gillikin, both of Morehead City; granddaughter, Kayla Marie Pake; great-grandchildren, David Remington Lawrence Coker and Rayland Keith White; many nieces and nephews; and furry friends, dog, Missy, and cat, Princes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Yeomans; parents, Iola Gillikin Willis and Edgar Willis; sisters, Joy Merrill, Faye Gillikin, Wilma Robinson and Agatha Lewis; brother, Tony Willis; and granddaughter, Brittany Louise Pake.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines apply to the visitation.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to Women’s Rights/ACLU at 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
