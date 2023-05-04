Joseph "Joe" Lincoln Toler of Washington, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2023.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Audrey Toler, of the home; sons, Joey Toler (Ned) of Wilmington, and Mike Toler (Cindy) of Morehead City; daughter Amanda Toler Kelso (Scott) of Cary; brothers Dallas Toler of Blounts Creek and Gary Toler (Dorothy) of Chocowinity; and sister Sandra Mayo (Sam) of Blounts Creek; grandchildren Graham Toler, Alaina Toler, Hank Toler, Carly Bolster (Raven), William Kelso, and Andrew Kelso; and great-grandchildren Rustyn Gambardella, Asher Gambardella, and Cambri Bolster.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Reba Paramore Toler, brother Bill Toler, and sisters Fraye Shuler and Sylvia Lewis.
Toler was born in Blounts Creek and was a 1951 graduate of Aurora High School. He attended Beaufort Community College. Toler worked in the garment business for 38 years, most of it with Hampton Industries in Washington and Greenville. He also served part-time as an EMT-I with Beaufort County Hospital for 20 years. Toler retired from National Spinning in 1995.
Toler served in the U.S. Army for two years, primarily stationed in Camp Fuji, Japan. Toler was a member of the First Church of Christ where he served as an elder, a deacon, church treasurer, and a Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the Washington Jaycees and the Bunyan Ruritan Club and served for eight years on the Enlarged Planning Board for the City of Washington.
After retirement, Toler worked part-time for Gregory Poole for 12 years, where he enjoyed meeting new people throughout Eastern North Carolina as he delivered parts. Toler loved wood-working and made at least 60 swings for family and friends.
Toler's life was celebrated on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to First Church of Christ, 520 E. 10th Street, Washington, NC, 27889.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Toler family.
