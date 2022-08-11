Anne Carol Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on August 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Anne was born on April 9, 1939, to Amelia Frances Robinson of Atlantic, NC. She attended Atlantic School and married Frederic Gaston Smith of Atlantic on October 12, 1957. Together, they had four children. Anne later went on to obtain her LPN license, as well as her RN license from Beaufort Community College in Washington, NC. She worked as an RN at Sea Level Hospital and Snug Harbor, and later as the director of nursing at Taylor’s Extended Care. In her later years she worked as a nanny for local families.
Anne is regarded by her family and friends as being strong willed and hard-working. She raised her children as a single parent while putting herself through nursing school. She paved the road for her family’s upcoming generations to have a brighter future, and she did it with grace. She was never afraid to stand up for herself and those that she loved.
Anne was renowned for her dedication to her work as a nurse. She was loved and respected by her patients and coworkers alike. At Taylor’s, everyone knew that what “Anne said” was law. On her days off, and in her retirement, she was scarcely spotted without at least one grandchild or great-grandchild at her side. She doted on the children in her family, always having a special treat or surprise activity in store for their visits. When she wasn’t tending to the children in her own family, she would often care for William and Larrington Chadwick and Shelbie Morris. The Chadwick and Morris families loved their “Nanny Anne” and she cherished them like they were her own.
Anne was a gifted storyteller, and she had many great stories in her repertoire. No matter the situation, Anne had a tale to tell, and the whole room would have tears in their eyes from laughter by the end of it. Her life was full and memorable, and her family and friends always appreciated learning more about it with each story.
She is survived by her brother, Rodney Pittman of Myrtle Beach, SC; her children, Mark Smith and wife Penny of Atlantic, Wendi Gail Smith-Gordon of Atlantic, Donna Michelle Minelli of Wilboro, NY, and Melissa Anne Gavetti and husband Joey Gavetti of Atlantic; grandchildren, Anthony Gavetti and wife Shannon Gavetti, Derek Polizzi and wife Danielle Ferrari, Brandon Gavetti and wife Joni Gavetti, Jaime Dunaway and fiance Cameron Gillikin, Freddi Smith, and Alex Smith; great-grandchildren, Tayler Gavetti, Joey Gavetti, Mikie Gavetti, Thomas Polizzi, Tyler Polizzi, Broghan Handl, Anthony Gavetti II, Bentley Dunaway, Joseph Gavetti, Madison Smith, Ethan Walton, Jada Gavetti, Brexdon Gavetti, and Easton Gillikin; as well as her beloved nieces, cousins, and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Frances Robinson, her father, Oakley Willis, her adopted father, George Earl Pittman, and her son-in-law Danny Gordon.
A memorial service will be held at the Bridgeway Church in Beaufort, NC on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 5:00pm. The family will receive guests at the same location following the service.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.