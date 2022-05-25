MARTHA ANN ESHLEMAN, Newport
Martha Ann Eshleman, 72, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ANATOLIA RIOJAS CASTRO, Havelock
Anatolia Riojas Castro, 82, of Havelock and formerly of Raleigh, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOHNNY C. HOWARD III, Newport
Johnny C. Howard III, 65, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at The Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Friday, May 27th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Johnny was born on March 18, 1957, in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late Johnnie and Cloye Howard.
JIMMY EDWARD CULLUM, New Bern
Jimmy Edward Cullum, 83, of New Bern, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing Home in Havelock. His service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Crossroads Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Kevin Valeu. A visitation will be held one hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.