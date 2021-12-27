Susan Willis Ramsey, 61, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at her home.
No services are planned at this time.
She is survived by her daughter, Tabitha Walton and husband, Brian of Williston; son, Nicholas Walton and wife, Nichole of Newport; five grandchildren: Devin Kelly, Alisha Kelly, Raven Walton, Deanna Newkirk, Taylor Newkirk; sister, Velvet Gillikin.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Madison Taylor; parents, Raymond and Marcella Willis; two brothers, Stephen and Jay Willis.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.