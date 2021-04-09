Shelton “Toby” Salter Sr., 82, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His graveside service military honors is at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Broad Creek Community Cemetery with Pastor Andrew Guthrie officiating.
Toby Salter lived a rich life; he contributed and enhanced many lives in the surrounding community. Toby served honorably retiring from the U.S. Army as a chief warrant officer IV and sergeant in North Carolina State Law Enforcement, as well as volunteering as a Scout master. He was a cheerful, virtuous and caring father.
He is survived by his sons, William Jude Salter and wife Emily and Shelton Davis Salter Jr. and wife, Ashley, all of Broad Creek; daughter, Morgan Alexa Salter and significant other Jedediah Naegelen of Broad Creek; grandson, John Adams of Greenville; granddaughter, Allie Adams of Swansboro; great-grandson, Mason Lee Willis of Swansboro; sister, Sabra Hall of Broad Creek; and his four-legged friend, Angel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fonnie and Iris Salter; his first wife, Kathryn Salter; son, Sheldon Salter; two brothers, Dalton and Wayne Salter; and two sisters, Patsy Walton and Ronda Garner.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
