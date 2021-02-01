Sandra Kay Payne, 66, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Johnny Thompson, Jr. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Sandra was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Alexandria, VA. She moved to Carteret County in 1998. She worked as a real estate agent with Carolina Realty.
She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Payne; mother, Betty Dunn of Newport; and brother, Ronnie Dunn of Stafford, Va.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Dunn.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
