James Calvin London Jr., 85, of Beaufort, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Ocean View Cemetery with Pastor Richard Patterson officiating.
He is survived by his two sons, Ricky London of Elizabethtown and Jerry London of Morehead City; daughter, Shelia Watford of Hartsville, S.C.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Hunter London of Ruffin; and sister, Christine Holtz of Southport.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Curleen London.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2069, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
