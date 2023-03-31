Douglas Bryan Watson, 71, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Living Waters Church of God of Prophecy with Revs. Jonathan Davidson and Junior Brinson officiating. Burial will follow at Papa’s Place Cemetery in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
