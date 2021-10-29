Deborah A. Long, 67, of Newport, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
A celebration of Mrs. Long’s life is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Christian Chapel United Church of Christ in Stella. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Christian Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her husband, Kim Long of the home; children, Coreatha Sutton, George A. Sutton, and Derrick C. Sutton (Tiffany) all of Newport; siblings, Warren Sutton of Stella, Juanita Burgess (Brian) of Charlotte and Shirley Dodd (Eric) of London; 9 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
