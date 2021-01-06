Jean Nunnery King, 85, of Swansboro, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at in her home surrounded by family.
Members of Jean’s immediate family are gathering for a private graveside service. Her family is planning a celebration of life event later this summer.
Born on the Batten farm in Welches Creek township, Jean graduated from Swansboro High School in 1953. Two years later, she married Paul King, a U.S. Marine who served tours in Vietnam and Korea before finishing the remainder of his career in the civil service. She spent her career at Carolina Telephone.
Jean called Swansboro home for more than 50 years. You may have seen her walking in her neighborhood wearing her signature pink hat and windbreaker combination. She always said the view from Wards Shore was the most beautiful in the world. Throughout her life, she remained dedicated to her family, community and church. She and Paul were charter members of Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church. At least once a week for the past 20 years, she and her sister, Sara Wilson, spent the morning volunteering at the Hem of His Garment and enjoying lunch together after. She always put family first, and she loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She will be remembered most for her selflessness and independence, as well as for her secret recipes for fried chicken and “chewies.”
She is survived by her siblings, Sara Wilson of Stella, Peggie Gessner of Annapolis, Md., and Jan Nunnery of Ayden; her daughter, Kathy Baden and husband Bruce of Kernersville; her daughter-in-law, Dawn King of Frazee, Minn.; her grandsons, Ben Baden and wife Margaret of Nashville, Tenn., and Jordan King of Frazee, Minn.; granddaughter, Reanna King Gerving and husband Richard of Frazee, Minn.; and her great-grandson, Ashton Gerving of Frazee, Minn.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2000; and her son, Mike, in 2016.
Jean’s family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at White Oak Medical, her hospice nurse Andrea and the amazing team at Lower Cape Fear Life Care and her wonderful neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends should consider donating to Cape Carteret Presbyterian Church, 100 Yaupon Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584, or to the Town of Swansboro to raise money to bring more Christmas lights (and cheer) to her beloved town. You can donate to the Town of Swansboro, 601 W. Corbett Avenue, Swansboro, NC 28584, or online at https://swansboro-nc.org/. Once on the website, choose “Online Payments” and, once you are on the payment page, select “Donations.” In the memo line for either option, please write “Christmas lights.”
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.