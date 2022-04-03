Mary Moffit, Swansboro
Mary “Debbie” Moffit, 61, Swansboro, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Novant Health New Hanover Reginal in Wilmington, NC. Services are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
ARTHUR “ART” ALLEN BAIZE, Carolina Pines
Arthur “Art” Allen Baize, 68, of Carolina Pines, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday, April 7th, at Munden Funeral Home, 908 Lake Road in Havelock
STEVEN PAUL MCKINLEY, Havelock
Steven “Beevo” Paul McKinley, 42, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Services for Steven will be private Steven was born on June 6, 1979, in Cherry Point, NC, to the late Allen and Karen McKinley. He never strayed far from his roots, as he has always called Havelock home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.