Jonni Beth Sterling, 60, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Jonni was born on November 17, 1962, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Jack O’Neill and Elizabeth O’Neill. Known for her sincere love for all animals, she found joy and fulfillment in caring for all of God’s creatures. Jonni did all she could to rescue an animal in need and her dedication to that cause was truly admirable.
Jonni will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother by her family. Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Walter Sterling, of the home; daughter, Elizabeth Marlene Laster and husband Adam, of Clover, SC; sister, Vickey O’Neill and husband Glenn Fitch, of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Selina, Heidi Ubhaus, and Nathaniel Laster; nephew, Johnathan “The Boy Child” O’Neill and wife Brittney, along with great nephew, Ashton, and great niece Isla; niece, Jessica “Beans” Otto; and her 2 lovable cats. She was known to many as Big John.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
