Jacquelyn Hill Oliver, 81, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home.
The family will have a celebration of Jacquelyn’s life from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the family home in Atlantic Beach.
Jacquelyn will be remembered for her love of her family, which is attributed to one of her favorite quotes, “I’ve lived a wonderful life”.
Jacquelyn was born July 18, 1938, in Newport News, Va. Her father, Joseph Hall, was 25 and her mother, Louise Underwood Hall, was 18. Jacquelyn grew up in Newport News and went to Parkview Elementary School and then to Warwick High School. She moved to Isle of Wight County, Va., with her family and moved into John Henry Turners House on Trump Town Road, where she then went to Smithfield High School in ninth grade and graduated from there in 1957. She continued her schooling by going to X-ray school at Riverside Hospital, where she graduated in 1959. She married Johnnie A. Oliver at Isle of Wight Christian Church Aug. 22, 1959.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Allen Oliver of the home; daughter, Lisa Oliver Bennett of Atlantic Beach; son, Kevin Allen Oliver of Atlantic Beach; and grandson, Parker Allen Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Louise Hall; sister, Nancy Kay Cornett; and brother, Charles Ray Hall.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
