Graham L. Buskirk, 92, of Beaufort, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. He will be laid to rest in Carteret Memorial Gardens following the service.
He was born on August 16, 1929 in Georgetown, SC. Graham served proudly in the U.S. Coast Guard for over 20 years. He went on to work for the NCDOT Ferry Division and retired after 25 years. Graham was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort and served the Lord humbly.
Graham is survived by his beloved wife of almost thirty years, Rose Buskirk; four children, Vernie Buskirk, Vick Buskirk, Lavonne Davis, and Jim Buskirk; stepdaughter, Della Albury; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church, New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.