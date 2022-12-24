LAURA NIENSTEDT, Havelock
Laura Frances (Fran) Nienstedt of Havelock passed away on December 22nd at Carteret Health Care. Day and Time of service to be announced. Fran was born on July 1, 1930, in Queens, New York. Married to James (Jim) F. Nienstedt for 70 years, she was a dedicated Marine wife and devoted mother to three sons.
TIMOTHY WILLIS MASON, Harkers Island
Timothy Willis Mason, 73, of Harkers Island went to be with his Lord on Friday 23, 2022 at Duke University Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Services will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory.
NICKOLAS CULPEPPER JR., Newport
Nickolas Culpepper Jr., 71, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
LINDA MAE MCCAULEY, Newport
Linda Mae McCauley, 73, of Newport, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A gathering of family and friends will be planned at a later date. Linda was born on November, 29, 1949, in Center Hill, Pennsylvania, to the late Warren and Violet Taylor. She has called Carteret County home for over 60 years.
