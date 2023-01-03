Mitchell “Merrill” Russell Jr., 76, of Bogue, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 4th at the Church of God of Prophecy in Bogue, officiated by Rev. Junior Brisson. Interment will follow at the Russell Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Merrill was born on December 19, 1946, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Mitchell Merrill Russell Sr. and Katie Russell. Proud of his military service, Merrill honorably served in the United States Coast Guard during Vietnam on the USCGC Mendota.
Merrill had a brilliant mind and was always eager to learn and discover new ideas and facts. It was that inquisitive nature that led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree, become a Certified Quality Engineer, and later earn his Contractor’s License with the state of North Carolina. Merrill had a fulfilling career as a Research Engineer with DuPont, where he retired from. His extensive knowledge made him the perfect “jack of all trades”. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t tackle and fix with ease.
Well-known in the Bogue community, Merrill happily served as Mayor and council member, always looking out for the best interests of the area and his constituents whom he was proud to represent.
Merrill is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Becky Russell of the home; daughter, Whitney Russell of Newport; son, Mitchell Merrill Russell III and wife Ann of Leland; brothers, Glenn Dale Russell and wife Gwynn of Bogue and Sammy Lee Russell and wife Barbara of Newport; brothers-in-law, Terry McKee of Waynesville and Wayne Willis of Bogue; and grandchildren, Alex Russell, Cassidy Russell, Morgan Outerbridge, Cameron Outerbridge, and Graysen Outerbridge.
In addition to his parents, Merrill was preceded in death by his sisters, Susan McKee and Cindy Willis.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570 or the Alzheimer's Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
