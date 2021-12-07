Phyllis Lawrence Gillikin, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
A funeral service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officiating. Burial will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the church.
Mrs. Gillikin was born on April 20, 1942 in Otway, NC to the late Hardy and Ruby Lawrence. She married the love of her life, James Thomas Gillikin on July 28, 1960. Together they built a home filled with love where they raised their family. Phyllis was a member of the Harkers Island United Methodist Church and in her later years a member of New Beginnings Church, which is pastored by her oldest son.
Phyllis spent her life doing what she loved; being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her favorite place to be was in the kitchen. She was best known for her light rolls and fudge icing cakes. Nothing made her happier than having a crowd gathered around her table. More than cooking however, her greatest joy has been watching her children and grandchildren grow up. In the past years, she was blessed to enjoy time with her great grandchildren Zoey, Anslee, and Asher who brought so much joy and love to her life!
Today we celebrate her life in Jesus!
She is survived by her son, Paul Gillikin and wife, Aprille of Harkers Island; son, Allen Gillikin and wife, Sandy of Harkers Island; daughter, Renee Koegler and husband, Eddie of Harkers Island; stepson, James D. Gillikin and wife, Saundra of Harkers Island; stepdaughters, Carol Childs and Annette Guthrie, both of Harkers Island; grandchildren: Allison Lawrence and husband, Riley, AJ Gillikin, Faith Gillikin, Matthew Koegler, Kerry Gillikin, Kane Gillikin, Scottie Bates, Shawn Bates and wife, Wendy, Mikie Guthrie and wife, Heather, Lynnda Olivier, Kimberly Powell and husband, Nate; 15 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Gillikin; two brothers, Malcolm and Donald Lawrence; grandson, Tommy Bates.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
