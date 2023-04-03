Charles Harrison Jones (Harry), 69, of Swansboro, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC.
Harry was born in Portsmouth, Va. on January 13, 1954. He was preceded in death by his father, Gaither M. Jones and his sister Amy Jones.
Harry is survived by his wife of forty-five years, Beryl Guthrie Jones; mother, Jeannine Jones, of Swansboro; sister, Susan Sigler, of Hickory; sister, Angela Perry (Mike), of Burgaw; nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephews; and a special aunt, Barbara Stanley of Raleigh.
Growing up in Swansboro, Harry spent much of his time on the water. He loved fishing, shrimping and diving for flounder under the bridges. His teenage and early adult years were spent working as a first mate on many local charter boats. Harry worked in Raleigh for twenty-five years. He finished his career as a Lead Firmware Engineer for Valencell, Inc. He enjoyed the Raleigh nightlife and spent free time hand drumming in local clubs. Harry was most proud of graduating from Campbell University with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Digital Electronics at the age of 50. Harry loved learning and education.
Special thanks to Harry's friends, Bobby Askew, Richard Dowdy, Steve Griffin, and Terry Love for their many visits and support while in hospice. Thanks also to Crystal Coast Hospice House for their good care during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Swansboro Historical Association, P.O. 1574 Swansboro, NC 28584.
