Joseph Odell Smithwick Sr., 84, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevetion guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures.Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Joseph was born May 2, 1936, to the late Howard and Eva Smithwick. He owned and operated Joe’s Wrecker Service for more than 32 years, which he enjoyed doing when his health allowed. He loved to go hunting and stock-car racing in his free time. He was a member of Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek and Newport Moose Lodge. He loved his family.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Allen Smithwick; daughter, Eva Maria Smith and companion Ira William Long Jr. of Newport; sons, Joseph Odell Smithwick Jr. and Howard “Allen” Smithwick and wife Robin, all of Newport; and grandchild, Tyler Joseph Smithwick.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Faye Morrison and Alice Judkins; and a brother, Henry Gibbs Smithwick.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Reece’s Chapel. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
