Gloria Davis Taylor, 77, of Sea Level, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at her home.
A private funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Davis First Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Daniel Melton and the Rev. Jonathan Griffin. Interment will follow at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family invites friends to view the service through the webcast on the obituary page for Gloria on the Munden Funeral Home website. The service can also be viewed live through the Davis First Baptist Facebook page.
Gloria was a lifetime member of Davis First Baptist Church. She was active in her community, where she was an original, founding member of the Sea Level Rescue Squad. As a talented musician, she enjoyed playing the piano at Free Union First Baptist Church in Sea Level and assisted with playing the piano at Davis First Baptist Church. She was also quite active with the annual Cystic Fibrosis Telethon with her grandson, Gregory Smith. Gloria was a devoted Christian woman who loved the Lord. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.
She is survived by her husband, Tilmon Taylor Jr. of the home; daughters, Jeannie Smith and husband Gregory of Mill Creek, Laura Saulmon and husband Tony of Sea Level and Cindy Brown and husband Gregory of Sea Level; brother, Julian Davis of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; niece, Patricia Nethercott of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren, Gregory Tilmon Smith and wife Brooke, Brittany Willis, Breanne Saulmon, Taylor Brown, and Sabra Brown; great-grandchildren, Gerald Willis, Alexis Willis, Thomas Polizzi and Tyler Polizzi; sisters-in-law, Ruth Fulcher of Sea Level, Rubye Edwards of Fuquay and Susan Lindemann of Havelock; brother-in-law, Harry Taylor and wife Deanna of Sea Level; and fur babies, Buddy Boo and Tucker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nevelle Davis and Burgess “Bill” Davis; father and mother-in-law, Tilmon and Almeta Taylor; brothers-in-law, Grady Fulcher and Lennon Edwards; and nephew, Julian Lee Davis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gloria’s memory to Davis First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146 Davis, NC 28524.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.