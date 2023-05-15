On May 10th, 2023, Paula K Parson, a loving mother and a lifelong resident of Newport, NC, passed away in her home at the age of 50.
Paula is survived by her mother, Janice Harrison, her sons, Timothy Penny, Technical Sergeant Denzel Suggs, Devin Suggs, Officer Derrick Suggs, her only daughter, Leticia Suggs, her sister Ginger Boyd, several nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren, Peyton Harker, Sutherlyn Reels and Elias Suggs.
Ms. Parson was preceded in death by her father, Timothy Penny, her brother, Timothy “Todd” Penny and her nephew, Bradley Boyd.
Paula was born on February 20,1973 in Morehead City. She attended West Carteret High School but ultimately graduated from the adult high school program at Carteret Community College; and went on to graduate from Carteret Community College with a degree in Paralegal Criminal Law. Ms. Parson was also a certified Personal Trainer and she worked at Gold’s Gym for several years. She was a well-known member of the community, an extremely intelligent woman, a compassionate friend and most importantly a proud single mother who raised five children to the best of her abilities. Her passing is untimely and will leave a lasting impact on every life she touched while on this earth.
Her service will be private and will not be announced to the public.
Condolences or flowers can be sent to 7650 US Highway 70 East #17, New Bern, NC, 28560. There is a Go Fund Me in place, organized by her daughter, to cover some final expenses if you would like to donate.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
