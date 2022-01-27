Mildred "Millie" Carter Arnold, 76, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5th, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Mill Creek, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Mildred, or “Millie” as she was affectionately known, was born in Potecasi, North Carolina, on February 1, 1945, to the late Robert and Mildred Garner Carter. Millie’s schooling included Carteret County Community College, but it was her vast knowledge accumulated over years of keen study that made her the sharp woman she was. She was an avid reader, fierce Jeopardy player and precise crossword fanatic.
Working for the postal service for 17 ½ years, Millie was a friendly face to all she encountered. She was most proud of her 26-year realtor career with the Carteret County Realtors Association. Meeting interesting people from various walks of life and getting to know their story along with the numerous homes she sold, gave her a unique career that was always engaging.
Millie was a beautiful Christian woman whose love for the Lord was the strength of her life. As a member of Open Door Baptist Church she taught Sunday School for over 25 years, as well as teaching at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church. Her care for others led her into the role of Guardian Ad Litem where she advocated for abused and neglected children representing their best interests in court. Millie will be fondly remembered as a loving wife of 55 years, supportive mother, and loving mother to her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Mimi”.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Linwood Arnold Sr. of the home; daughter, Tracy Leigh Arnold Perry and husband Michael of Morehead City; son, Linwood Lee Arnold Jr. and wife Jennifer Green Arnold of Morehead City; grandchildren, Michael James Perry Jr., Lunden Hope Donlon and husband Ryan, Savannah Grace Arnold, and Parker Linwood Lee Arnold; great grandchildren, Brixton Gabriel Webb and Brody Carter Donlon; and furry dogs, Prissy Faye and Ruby Sue.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mildred Lynn Arnold; sisters, Laura Kathleen Carter, Shirley Flythe, Margaret Wallace, Louise E. Carter, and Dorothy Johnson; and brother, Nathaniel Alfred Carter.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
