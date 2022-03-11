Margaret Wagner, 90, of Morehead City.
We sadly bade farewell to the beautiful soul of Margaret Wagner back to her Heavenly Father on March 5, 2022, from the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, April 2nd, at St. James United Methodist Church, Newport.
Margaret was a long-time resident of Morehead City, which she considered her home. She was born in Maysville, North Carolina on May 2, 1931, to the late James and Rena Mitchell. Margaret was a beautiful woman, inside and outside, and will be sorely missed by those loved ones left behind.
Margaret is survived by her two children, Steve and Barbara; husband, Mo; sister, Audrey Piner; brother, Jim Mitchell, Jr.; along with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other loving family members.
Flowers are welcome; or in lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
