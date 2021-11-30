David Conlan, 80, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home.
David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn; daughter, Sandra Conlan; son, Brian Conlan; sister, Patricia Schille. Additionally, he is survived by many grandchildren, extended family members and special friends.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
