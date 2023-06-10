Heather Hardee, Carteret County
Heather Hardee, 26, of Carteret County passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. She is survived by her wife, Taylor Hardee; two children, Crayton and Kensleey Hardee. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Dennis Eaborn, Morehead City
Dennis Eaborn, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Roger Loveless, Sr., Swansboro
Roger Loveless, Sr., 66, of Swansboro, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
HELGA HEINS, Newport
Helga Heins, 88, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Helga was born on July 15, 1934, in Germany, to the late Ferdinand and Gertrude Gernhart. She attended the Fellowship Chapel Worship Service at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, NC.
